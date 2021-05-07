Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Shares Down 4.4%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) shares traded down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.52. 602 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04.

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITUY)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

