Mizuho Lowers Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target to $180.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.63.

Shares of AVLR opened at $124.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.88 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.65 and a 200 day moving average of $156.38. Avalara has a twelve month low of $92.53 and a twelve month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $28,769.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,237.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $593,063.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,590 shares in the company, valued at $15,439,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,519 shares of company stock worth $14,678,966. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,268,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,597,000 after buying an additional 375,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after buying an additional 2,294,971 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,885,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $113,092,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 665,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,789,000 after buying an additional 73,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

