Mizuho Raises NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $65.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.89.

NIO opened at $36.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in NIO by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 100.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in NIO by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

