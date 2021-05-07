Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65.

About Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a location data intelligence company in the United States. It provides location data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and solutions for mobile data collection and analysis.

