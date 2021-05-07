Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Gap Down to $55.76

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.76, but opened at $52.75. Moelis & Company shares last traded at $53.52, with a volume of 2,136 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.24%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,142 shares of company stock worth $33,068,581 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,266,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

