Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $273.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Molina Healthcare traded as high as $266.67 and last traded at $263.28, with a volume of 1078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.98.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

