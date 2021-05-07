Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.33.

TAP traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $59.54. The stock had a trading volume of 120,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,890. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $60.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

