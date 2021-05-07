Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Momo stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.47. 56,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,763. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Momo will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Momo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Momo by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

About Momo

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

