Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MONDY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Mondi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mondi in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. Mondi has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $56.90.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

