Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 37,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 443,501 shares.The stock last traded at $19.15 and had previously closed at $19.35.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 42,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

