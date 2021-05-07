Monte Financial Group LLC Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 3.2% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.13. 240,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,626,451. The company has a market capitalization of $210.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

