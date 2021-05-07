Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 517 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Monte Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.65. The company had a trading volume of 46,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,570. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.43. The stock has a market cap of $126.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $157.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

