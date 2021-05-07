Monte Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on D shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.02. 27,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,789,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3,924.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

