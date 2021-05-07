Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives $328.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $332.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. Argus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $329.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.40. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $243.13 and a 1 year high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.