Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.800-5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.84 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Moog from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MOG/A opened at $88.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average of $79.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

