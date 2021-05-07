Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,579.18

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,579.18 ($20.63) and traded as high as GBX 2,305 ($30.11). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,240 ($29.27), with a volume of 167,177 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,935.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,584.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 23.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is 0.21%.

In other news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 13,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($23.52), for a total transaction of £239,778 ($313,271.49). Also, insider Steve Crummett sold 12,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.20), for a total value of £226,546.56 ($295,984.53). In the last three months, insiders sold 413,786 shares of company stock worth $840,093,964.

About Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

