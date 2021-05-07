Morgan Stanley Boosts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $127.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DELL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.84.

NYSE:DELL traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $101.01. 102,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $103.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $10,033,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Dell Technologies by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 32,616 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

