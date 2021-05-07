Morgan Stanley Boosts Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $165.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.13.

PII stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.81. 4,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,499. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.79 and its 200-day moving average is $114.78. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.36 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Polaris has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,411,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,023 shares of company stock worth $19,438,616. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,572,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,881.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 291,580 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,147,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

