Morgan Stanley Boosts Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $185.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Get Synaptics alerts:

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $133.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $146.93.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,650,449.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Synaptics by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Grace Capital bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.