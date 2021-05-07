Morgan Stanley Boosts Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target to $15.25

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $14.75 to $15.25 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

VLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 339,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 116,528 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 585,351 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

