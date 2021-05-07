Morgan Stanley Cuts Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $207.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LLY. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.73. The company had a trading volume of 61,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.70. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,324,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,896,000 after acquiring an additional 688,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.