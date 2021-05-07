Morgan Stanley Increases Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $126.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Logitech International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.11.

LOGI stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.30. 23,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $120.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.95.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

