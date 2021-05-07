Morgan Stanley Increases Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $148.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Shares of TER stock opened at $125.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.31. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

