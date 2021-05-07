Morgan Stanley Increases TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $115.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.75.

TRU opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.99 and a 200 day moving average of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $110.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,001 shares of company stock worth $6,731,153 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

