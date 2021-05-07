Morgan Stanley Raises Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $78.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.19.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.55. 2,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.69, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 30.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $173,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

