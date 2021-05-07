Morgan Stanley Raises Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $46.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN opened at $46.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. Olin has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,300. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Olin by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $41,772,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.