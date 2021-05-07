Morgan Stanley Trims Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Target Price to $98.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.15.

QLYS stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.99. 18,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,586. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.82.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,691,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 70,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,600,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

