MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.02

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.02 and traded as high as $4.55. MoSys shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 3,640,155 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

