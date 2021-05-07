Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.65

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 38462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on MHGVY shares. Pareto Securities cut Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

About Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

