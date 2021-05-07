Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist raised Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Mplx has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.