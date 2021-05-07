MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $511.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSCI is benefiting from strong demand for custom and factor index modules, recurring revenue business model and the growing adoption of its ESG solution in the investment process. Acquisitions have enhanced MSCI’s ability to provide climate-risk assessment and assist investors with climate-risk disclosure requirements. Moreover, a strong traction from client segments like wealth management, banks and broker dealers is a positive for the company. Partnership with Microsoft will help in improving customer experience. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increasing demand for low-fee products from other index providers as well as higher cancellations in Index and Analytics segments are headwinds, at least in the near term. Moreover, the company has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern.”

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Shares of MSCI traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $482.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,436. MSCI has a 52 week low of $299.09 and a 52 week high of $495.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $450.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $351,057,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $133,167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,569,000 after acquiring an additional 158,016 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 36,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,836,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSCI (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.