mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Price Reaches $2.45 on Top Exchanges

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for about $2.45 or 0.00004310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $42.54 million and $5.94 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00084511 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019453 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00063989 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $456.81 or 0.00802415 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00102643 BTC.
  • Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,121.14 or 0.08995676 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

