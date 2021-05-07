M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of MTB stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.11. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 166,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

