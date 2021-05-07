MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €181.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MTX. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €192.21 ($226.13).

Shares of ETR MTX traded up €3.90 ($4.59) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €206.20 ($242.59). The company had a trading volume of 182,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €201.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €197.92. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €112.40 ($132.24) and a 12 month high of €221.00 ($260.00). The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.26.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

