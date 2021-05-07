MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €220.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTX. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €192.21 ($226.13).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

ETR MTX opened at €206.20 ($242.59) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €201.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €197.92. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €112.40 ($132.24) and a 12-month high of €221.00 ($260.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.26.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.