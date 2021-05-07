Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $231.51

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 231.51 ($3.02) and traded as high as GBX 368 ($4.81). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 354 ($4.63), with a volume of 13,291 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 765.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 269.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 231.51. The company has a market capitalization of £212.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64.

Mulberry Group Company Profile (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.