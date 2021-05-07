Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Trading Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) was down 5.3% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $29.94 and last traded at $29.94. Approximately 3,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 760,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

Specifically, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $179,589.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,593.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,009 shares of company stock worth $6,174,129. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

