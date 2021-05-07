MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.14.

NYSE MYTE traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $28.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,238. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.47. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.12 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,543,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.