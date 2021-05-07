NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Gap Up to $70.90

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.90, but opened at $75.99. NanoString Technologies shares last traded at $69.32, with a volume of 10,459 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average is $64.30.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. The business had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $100,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $2,067,979.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,111,682. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

