National Bank Financial Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$10.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.88.

Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$8.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$874.87 million and a PE ratio of -4.62. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$4.02 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is -33.15%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

