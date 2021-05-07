National Bank Financial Comments on Spin Master Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.27.

TOY traded up C$1.31 on Friday, hitting C$45.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,784. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.90. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$16.87 and a 52-week high of C$47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$629.83 million.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

