National Bank Financial Increases Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target to C$5.25

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$5.25 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

TSE RSI traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$5.63. 113,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,011. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$582.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of C$4.50 and a 52-week high of C$5.83.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$223.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

