National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, UBS Group cut National Beverage from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of FIZZ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.57. 446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,695. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $98.21. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 71.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in National Beverage by 100.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 16.8% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

