National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $342.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 201,232 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 199,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark B. Segall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,113.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

