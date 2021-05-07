National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. National Retail Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.910-2.960 EPS.
NNN traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.21. 12,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.74.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.
In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
