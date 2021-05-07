National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. National Retail Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.910-2.960 EPS.

NNN traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.21. 12,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

NNN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

