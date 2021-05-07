Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “
Shares of NTCO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,088. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.89. Natura &Co has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
About Natura &Co
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.
