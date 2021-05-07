Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Shares of NTCO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,088. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.89. Natura &Co has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

