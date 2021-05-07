Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Natural Resource Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years.

NRP opened at $18.06 on Friday. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a market cap of $221.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.58. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 152.62% and a negative return on equity of 37.70%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

