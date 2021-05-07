Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $112-116 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.00 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.110-1.260 EPS.

Natus Medical stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $871.13 million, a P/E ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

