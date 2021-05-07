Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) EVP Sells $225,446.45 in Stock

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NAVI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Navient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Navient by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Navient by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Navient by 1,747.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

