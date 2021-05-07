NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NASDAQ:NCSM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,336. NCS Multistage has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.22. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 51.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCS Multistage will post -37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

